Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Radius Global Infrastructure Call Options (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,947 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,066% compared to the typical volume of 1,796 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RADI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

