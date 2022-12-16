STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($43.68) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.42) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 4.9 %

STM stock opened at €35.41 ($37.27) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.58. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($22.58).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

