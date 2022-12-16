STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STE traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.86. 554,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,216. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.09.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

