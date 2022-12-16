STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.
STERIS Stock Down 3.0 %
STE traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.86. 554,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,216. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.09.
Institutional Trading of STERIS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.