StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.42.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 466,612 shares of company stock worth $14,066,377 over the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StepStone Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $27.46 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

