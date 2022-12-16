Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.69 million and $7.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,397.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00419589 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021209 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00850747 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00104923 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001907 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00617455 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00277318 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,127,618 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
