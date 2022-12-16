Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRY. Cowen cut their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Starry Group Stock Performance

Shares of STRY opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Starry Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Starry Group

Institutional Trading of Starry Group

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,258,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,969,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,315,002 shares of company stock worth $1,010,136.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Starry Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Starry Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Starry Group by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

