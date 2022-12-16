Stacks (STX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.75 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $280.99 million and $12.75 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

