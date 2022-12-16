ssv.network (SSV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.93 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $115.77 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00061624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $898.24 or 0.05293213 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00489634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.08 or 0.29011060 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

