SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.41

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and traded as high as $41.85. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 1,417,995 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 553,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 357,746 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 421,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266,698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

