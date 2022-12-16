SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.41

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and traded as high as $41.85. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 1,417,995 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

