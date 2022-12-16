Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

