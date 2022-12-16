South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 5.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The firm has a market cap of C$19.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South Star Battery Metals news, Director Green Bow Capital LLC purchased 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$33,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,049,782 shares in the company, valued at C$901,904.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 163,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,599.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

