Sono-Tek Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $6.39 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $82,846.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sono-Tek news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,740 shares of company stock valued at $132,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter worth about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.