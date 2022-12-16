Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last Week

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $249.02 million and $3,510.68 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.52 or 0.05245210 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00490274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.95 or 0.29048965 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

