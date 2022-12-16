Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.