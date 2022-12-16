Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 96.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 1,026,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

