SingularityNET Trading Up 10.8% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $58.51 million and $3.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012950 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00236561 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05414633 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,077,494.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

