SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.1 %

SLVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 23,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. SILVERspac has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the period.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

