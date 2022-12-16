Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $18.29. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 16,675 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

