Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Silgan Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Silgan
