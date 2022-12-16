Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Rises By 21.6%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

