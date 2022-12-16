Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Rises By 21.6%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
