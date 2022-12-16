Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Decreases By 27.6%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 4,764,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Viva Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of VBIZF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Viva Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; and antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure determination of protein, and SPR technology.

