Short Interest in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Drops By 20.8%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 647,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

TPB opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $353.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $38.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

