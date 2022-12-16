Short Interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Rises By 12.8%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 465,900 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

TOP Financial Group stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.