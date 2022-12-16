Short Interest in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Drops By 28.7%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 325,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesis Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 268,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Telesis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $944,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Telesis Bio by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 183,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telesis Bio by 563.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 131,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Telesis Bio Trading Down 0.8 %

DNAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 18,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,859. The company has a market cap of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Telesis Bio has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 73.65% and a negative net margin of 251.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telesis Bio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.