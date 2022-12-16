Short Interest in Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Expands By 21.5%

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,492.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Swedencare AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Swedencare AB (publ) alerts:

Swedencare AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDCF opened at 3.47 on Friday. Swedencare AB has a 12-month low of 3.25 and a 12-month high of 13.75.

About Swedencare AB (publ)

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.