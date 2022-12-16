Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Grows By 14.0%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 419,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 181,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,134. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 522.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

