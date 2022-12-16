Short Interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Drops By 24.4%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

NYSE SJI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,975. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of South Jersey Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $18,899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $14,526,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.