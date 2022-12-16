Short Interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Drops By 24.4%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
South Jersey Industries Price Performance
NYSE SJI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,975. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $18,899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $14,526,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
