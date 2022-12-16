Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Declines By 34.0%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shineco Price Performance
Shares of SISI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 728.25%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
Shineco Company Profile
Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.
