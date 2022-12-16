Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Declines By 34.0%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SISI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 728.25%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shineco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Shineco as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

