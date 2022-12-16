Short Interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Grows By 35.6%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $6,466,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,890,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,970,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,890,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,970,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,209 shares of company stock worth $60,760,816 in the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

RPRX traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.79. 1,891,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

