Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Expands By 25.0%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Price Performance

RF Industries stock remained flat at $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,272. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.