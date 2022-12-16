Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Drops By 23.9%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBCAA shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,042. The stock has a market cap of $819.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

