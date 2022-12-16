Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Declines By 34.1%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Recruit in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Recruit has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

