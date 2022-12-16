Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Increases By 31.0%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $1.32 on Thursday. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

