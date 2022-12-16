Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Increases By 60.5%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.21) to €11.80 ($12.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 109,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.