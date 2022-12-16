Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Drops By 21.2%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,495,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 3,168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.9 days.

Nestlé Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $143.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

