Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Grows By 75.7%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the November 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of GBARF stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,091. Monarch Mining has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is 0.20.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

Featured Stories

