Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Drops By 26.8%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UAE opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $19.40.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

