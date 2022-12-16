Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Declines By 21.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

