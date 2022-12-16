Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Grows By 16.7%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.