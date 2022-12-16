Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Grows By 16.7%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $6.41.
GrowLife Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowLife (PHOT)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.