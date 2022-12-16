Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rises By 21.4%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EuroDry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EuroDry by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EuroDry by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EDRY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EuroDry Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDRY. TheStreet lowered shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

