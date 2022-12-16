Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Increases By 27.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $21.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.