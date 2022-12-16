Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declines By 41.7%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 66.43% and a net margin of 86.89%.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECTM)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.