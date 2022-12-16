Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Drops By 33.3%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on dormakaba from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

dormakaba Price Performance

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $467.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.00. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $467.00 and a 1 year high of $467.00.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

