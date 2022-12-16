Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Drops By 53.9%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,810. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

