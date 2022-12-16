Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Decreases By 44.9%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 35,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

