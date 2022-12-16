Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Declines By 67.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 3.1 %

Daiwa House Industry stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 38,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,098. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

