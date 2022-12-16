Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Increases By 27.4%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 69,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,740. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.