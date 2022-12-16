Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Grows By 78.1%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,610,000 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the November 15th total of 18,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,925,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

