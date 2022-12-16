Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Grows By 8.2%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 295,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

